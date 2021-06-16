Advertisement

New lights installed in downtown Glasgow

Lights installed in downtown Glasgow.
Lights installed in downtown Glasgow.(Barren County)
By WBKO News Staff
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Let there be light! The city of Glasgow will now be well lit at night, they say just in time for their Sip, Shop, and Stroll Thursday June 17.

Today, the Square in Glasgow lit up with new lights 💡💡 Thank you for making this possible— Judge Executive Micheal...

Posted by Barren County, KY on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Barren County says in a Facebook post that they want to thank: Judge Executive Micheal Hale, Glasgow-Barren County Tourism. Barren County Economic Authority, Glasgow Police Department, Barren County Sheriffs’ Office, Glasgow Parks & Recreation, Glasgow Public Works, Barren County Government Maintance, City of Glasgow, and the Glasgow Electric Plant Board!

