Advertisement

American Red Cross and Nashville Predators team up during Preds Statewide Blood Drive

By Ana Medina
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Donating blood saves lives, and this week The American Red Cross has partnered with the Nashville Predators Hockey Team for the Preds Statewide Blood Drive to help the cause.

The American Red Cross said right now there is a need for O blood donors because it is more universal but they will take anyone’s blood who is willing to donate.

If you’re hesitant about donating, Doug Gorman who has donated blood before says, “I think if you haven’t done it before, you sometimes get nervous, but the people are so very kind, very well trained and it is one of the easiest things you can do you take 30 minutes, but it’s amazing what the difference you can make by donating blood. So if you’ve never done it before, it’s nothing to worry about. They walk you through it. It’s a pretty easy process.”

Those who donate this week will receive a Preds and the American Red Cross foam puck with their donation.

The American Red Cross will be at the Holiday Inn salon A again on Friday, June 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

Latest News

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Less than 150 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Minding My Math Business
Minding My Math Business summer camp at WKU focuses on math and mindfulness
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Tractor fire in Warren County