American Red Cross and Nashville Predators team up during Preds Statewide Blood Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Donating blood saves lives, and this week The American Red Cross has partnered with the Nashville Predators Hockey Team for the Preds Statewide Blood Drive to help the cause.

The American Red Cross said right now there is a need for O blood donors because it is more universal but they will take anyone’s blood who is willing to donate.

If you’re hesitant about donating, Doug Gorman who has donated blood before says, “I think if you haven’t done it before, you sometimes get nervous, but the people are so very kind, very well trained and it is one of the easiest things you can do you take 30 minutes, but it’s amazing what the difference you can make by donating blood. So if you’ve never done it before, it’s nothing to worry about. They walk you through it. It’s a pretty easy process.”

Those who donate this week will receive a Preds and the American Red Cross foam puck with their donation.

The American Red Cross will be at the Holiday Inn salon A again on Friday, June 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

