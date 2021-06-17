Advertisement

Butler County Schools open enrollment for 2021-22 school year

Butler County Schools has opened enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year.
By WBKO News Staff
BUTLER CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County school district has announced enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents can head to their website for the application.

They say that this is for any student who did not attend the school in the district last year. All enrollments must be fully completed online.

If families live out of district, applications will be pending until an out of district request form is filled out in person. They say to complete the form, families must schedule a meeting with the Director of Pupil Personnel, Josh Belcher, at the Butler County Board of Education.

