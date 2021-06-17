Advertisement

Elizabethtown branch of regional driver testing site to open

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle on a residential street in Crittenden Saturday evening. (FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say two new regional driver testing branches are opening. Police said in a statement that the branches in Elizabethtown and Frankfort will serve residents in and around the communities where they are located.

Testing services will begin at both locations on June 28.

Appointments can be made by visiting the Kentucky State Police website.

The Elizabethtown office will serve residents of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties.

The Frankfort office will serve residents of Anderson, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

