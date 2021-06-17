Hot Yoga gives back for International Yoga Day with free classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday is International Yoga Day and Hot Yoga is celebrating by giving back to the community.

This weekend, Hot Yoga of Bowling Green will invite anyone and everyone to come to Hot Yoga all weekend for a free yoga class, all you have to do is bring an item to donate to the Bowling Green Humane Society.

The owner of Hot Yoga, Andrea Forsythe, says that she saw this as the perfect opportunity to give back.

“I have Macey and she is a chocolate lab and she is the absolute queen of my house. So this organization does so much good for the community and it was just a great opportunity for us to choose them and give back to them,” said Forsythe.

Forsythe tells WBKO News that one thing they do with their yoga training is SAVA, which means selfless service.

“That’s why we love using yoga to give back. We started it when we went through our training and it is something we would like to continue,” said Forsythe.

For a complete list of items, you can donate to help Hot Yoga give back click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.