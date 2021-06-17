Humane Society rescues dog after being stabbed alongside puppies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We got there and we could not tell how many times at that point she had been stabbed, but there was a lot of damage. A lot of obvious injuries,” said Lorri Hare, Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society Director.

Tuesday night the Bowling Green Warren-County Humane Society received a call that a dog was injured, finding out soon after by the Bowling Green Police Department that she actually had been stabbed multiple times.

“When we got there they also discovered that she was nursing five puppies and those puppies are only three, three and a half weeks old. We had gotten a couple of our clinic staff members to be ready. We got her here to the shelter and noticed that she had three very apparent stab wounds in her right side,” Hare said.

They weren’t sure she would make it through the night as one of her stab wounds was dangerously close to her lung.

“She had lost an extreme amount of blood, she was going into shock and the whole time she wagged her tail. She was licking my staff members in the face, but we came in the next morning and there she was in the cage wagging her tail,” Hare said.

She had her wounds sutured internally and stapled externally, coming out of surgery happy and healthy.

“She is just an extremely resilient, strong dog and she’s also a great mom,” Hare said.

Hare says she was taking care of her puppies after she had been stabbed.

“We had found fosters for her puppies because at that time we weren’t sure she would make it and when we got her back to the shelter she was kind of distraught looking for them and so we had the fosters come back and it was a happy reuniting situation for sure,” said Hare.

They chose to name her Phoenix, a name that represents her tenacity.

“Phoenix is a strong name, it is everlasting, you can accomplish anything. It was a group decision that that is what it would be,” Hare said. If you saw her now and could not see her right side, you would never know she was hurt less than 48 hours ago. So, she’s living up to the name already.”

The Humane Society started a go fund page to help with Phoenix’s care.

“Our community has always stepped up and come forward and donated for her care and anything that’s leftover from her care will go toward other injured animals and sick animals that might not get as much attention as she will and unfortunately we get those all the time. we’re very blessed to live in a community where animals matter,” Hare said.

If you would like to donate to help Phoenix’s care and other sick and injured animals at the shelter, click on the post below;

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS (in comments) Last night, we got an emergency call about a dog who had been stabbed (yes,... Posted by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.