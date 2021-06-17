Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the conviction of former pilot Christian Richard Martin of Christian County for the murder of three Kentuckians.

On November 18, 2015, investigators say Martin fatally shot three of his neighbors, Edward Dansereau, Calvin and Pamela Phillips.

Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on November 19, and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt vehicle in a field.

The murders reportedly took place two weeks before Calvin Phillips was scheduled to testify in Martin’s military court-martial trial on multiple charges. The military court eventually convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was discharged after 30 years of military service.

Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019. He was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the following day.

After a two-week trial in Hardin County Circuit Court, a jury convicted Martin of all charges, including three counts of murder, one count of arson in the first degree, one count of attempted arson, two counts of burglary in the first degree, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin on Thursday, June 17.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims,” said Cameron. “I am grateful to our special prosecutors, Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia, as well as the Kentucky State Police and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”

Barbara Whaley and Alexander Garcia prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Criminal Investigations within the Office of the Attorney General. Aaron Ash, a victims’ advocate from the Attorney General’s Office, assisted the families of the crime victims during the case.

