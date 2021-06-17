Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A piece of farm equipment caught fire in Warren County Wednesday, filling the sky with smoke and flames.

Around 4:20 p.m., the Woodburn Fire Department responded to the scene on Nashville Road right past South Warren High School where a tractor was on fire.

The crews were on scene for several hours fighting the blaze. Bob Skipper with the Woodburn Fire Department says the tractor was a total loss. No other property was damaged.

