Lee Robertson “Mr. Western” former WKU Alumni Association Executive Director, turns 99

Robertson is a former WKU Alumni Association Executive Director
Robertson is a former WKU Alumni Association Executive Director
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Alumni Association wished “Mr. Western” whose real name is Lee Robertson, a happy 99th birthday on June 16.

WBKO News visited Robertson for his 98th birthday last year.

Robertson is a 1950 and 1957 graduate of Western Kentucky University. He was also the Executive Director of the WKU Alumni Association starting in 1960 and led the Association for 25 years.

The Association says, “he truly embodies the WKU Spirit, and we are thankful for him every day.”

