Advertisement

Less than 150 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home(Lauren Hanson)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We’re on our way to selling out of tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home! We have less than 150 left.

This year we’re only selling 7,000 tickets and we’re coming off of the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.

This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

If you get your ticket by June 18, 2021, you’ll be eligible to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries and if you get your ticket by July 30, 2021, you’ll be eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Bowling Green Home Furnishings.

To get your ticket go to wbko.com/dreamhomedreamhome.org, or by calling 1-800-834-5461.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

Latest News

Minding My Math Business
Minding My Math Business summer camp at WKU focuses on math and mindfulness
Those who donate this week will receive a Preds and the American Red Cross foam puck with their...
American Red Cross and Nashville Predators team up during Preds Statewide Blood Drive
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Tractor fire in Warren County