Live shows return to the SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After over a year, live shows will return to the SKYPAC this summer.

The live shows will premiere on July 30-August 1 as they present “Peter and the Star Catcher,” an origin story of Peter Pan.

”It is intimidating but exciting. We know that the kids and our actors are really excited for it and hungry for it, but it is a little bit like dusting off the cobwebs trying to remember how this theatre thing works,” said SKYPAC Education Director, Elise Charney.

Charney says opening live shows is not only important for the actors to get back to what they love, but for the audience as well.

”For the kids and the adults that I work with, this is what they love, this is the air that they breathe and they haven’t had that since COVID began. So, to come back into it, to see their faces, and to see that need for it has been really great. There’s that sense of community when you’re at a live performance and it is something that I think we’ve been missing while COVID has been going on, for this year and a half. So, I think that sense of coming back together, bringing the community back together is something that these live performances and this show will start to kick back up.”

Tickets are on sale at the box office. You can purchase them in person, by phone, or purchase them on their website https://www.theskypac.com/.

