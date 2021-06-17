Advertisement

Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to fatal accident in Edmonton

By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responded to a single-vehicle collision on Reese Hurt Road.

According to authorities, Jason W. Hendrick was driving westbound when he failed to turn a curve, and lost control of a 2003 Chevy Silverado causing it to go off the roadway off the eastbound shoulder.

The pickup then hit an earth embankment and overturned where Hendrick was ejected.

Hendrick was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

Hendrick was then taken to TJ Samson hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The collision is under investigation.

