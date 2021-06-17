More Humid for Father’s Day Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Readings crept back to 90 degrees today in Bowling Green...a sign of hotter, more humid times ahead as we close out of the work week and move into Father’s Day weekend.

During the day Friday, highs will soar into the low 90s as the heat builds in with southwesterly winds, which may be breezy later in the day! With the sunshine in the forecast for most of the week, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen along with other means of protection from the UV rays such as wearing sunglasses, a hat or wearing light-colored clothing.

To our north on Friday evening, a system will be moving through southern Ohio, southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky; this storm system is expected to fall apart as it approaches central Kentucky, but some gusty winds may be felt for folks to the north and east of Bowling Green as the rain goes away. Saturday, Juneteenth, starts off quiet, but more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening with the daytime heating - which will bring high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday, Father’s Day, will have more isolated chances for showers and storms as highs will be similar to Saturday. The scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend into next week. Sunday will also be the longest day of the year with the summer solstice officially occurring at 10:31 p.m. C.D.T. Next week will officially be the first week of summer and indeed it will feel like summer as we start the week off with humidity, mild temperatures and scattered shower and storm chances. For Monday into Tuesday - best keep the umbrella in the car or by the door to be safe! By Tuesday evening into Wednesday, unseasonably cool air moves in along with drier air, which will be brief as more unsettled weather returns late week with temperatures staying below normal for the first full weekend of summer!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, hotter and more humid. High 92, Low 70, winds SW-12

SATURDAY (JUNETEENTH): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 91, Low 70, winds SW-9

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy, very warm. Widely scat’d t/showers possible. High 88, Low 71, winds S-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 101 (1918)

Record Low: 45 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+2.76″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.4 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3607 Mold Spore Count)

