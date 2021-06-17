Advertisement

Pilot accused of killing three people convicted

Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
By Brett Martin
Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury has recommended former American Airlines pilot Christian “Kit” Martin serve life in prison without benefit of probation or parole.

Martin was found guilty on all 10 charges on Tuesday after eight hours of deliberation by the jury.

Martin didn’t show emotion in court until after he was being taken from the court room.

Martin told the Nashville NBC affiliate 5 years ago that he never expected to be convicted.

“Stupid. I didn’t do it and the evidence shows I didn’t do it,” Martin testified on Wednesday.

Those murders happened across the street from Martin’s home in Pembroke Kentucky in 2015.

Prosecutors said that Martin did not want his victim, Calvin Phillips, to testify and that Pam Phillips and Dansereau were murdered when they came to the crime scene.

Martin was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of 1st-degree burglary, arson, criminal attempt to commit arson and three counts of tampering with evidence in the deaths of Calvin and Pam Phillips, and their next door neighbor Ed Dansereau.

His sentencing will be held on September 2.

