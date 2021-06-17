Advertisement

Sen. Paul says there were more threats than just a letter sent to his home

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is speaking out to WBKO News about the recent threat he received at his Bowling Green home.

On May 24, a reportedly threatening letter containing white powder was sent to Paul’s home. He says his wife, Kelley, was the one who discovered it.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond. The white powder inside was determined to be non-toxic.

[RELATED: Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office first responded to Sen. Paul’s house for suspicious letter]

According to Paul, the threats didn’t stop at just the letter, but he also received threatening phone calls to his home.

“In addition to that, we had five threatening phone calls, including specific threats to shoot us and those are being investigated as well by the FBI. People think that we live in a world where it’s just, you know, jolly well and good to, you know, threatened to kill somebody, but that is a crime, and they will be prosecuted. I guess what gets me is I think the internet sort of encourages this the anonymity of the internet,” said Paul.

The FBI and Capitol Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
The Warren County Humane Society is asking for donations after a dog was stabbed
Humane Society rescues dog after being found stabbed alongside puppies
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

Latest News

Police sirens
Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. law enforcement concerned about losing ‘qualified immunity’ amid police reform
Tickets are sold out for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.
St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out!
5 year old boy
5 Year Old Cancer Survivor Named Junior Sheriff
Bill
Bill Enrollment for Juneteenth National Independence Day Act