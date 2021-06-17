Sen. Paul says there were more threats than just a letter sent to his home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is speaking out to WBKO News about the recent threat he received at his Bowling Green home.

On May 24, a reportedly threatening letter containing white powder was sent to Paul’s home. He says his wife, Kelley, was the one who discovered it.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond. The white powder inside was determined to be non-toxic.

According to Paul, the threats didn’t stop at just the letter, but he also received threatening phone calls to his home.

“In addition to that, we had five threatening phone calls, including specific threats to shoot us and those are being investigated as well by the FBI. People think that we live in a world where it’s just, you know, jolly well and good to, you know, threatened to kill somebody, but that is a crime, and they will be prosecuted. I guess what gets me is I think the internet sort of encourages this the anonymity of the internet,” said Paul.

The FBI and Capitol Police are still investigating the incident.

