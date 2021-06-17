Sen. Paul supports ‘Juneteenth’ holiday, but expresses concerns

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President Joe Biden just signed a bill into law that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Senator Rand Paul voted alongside the Senate to pass the bill.

“There’s a stain and a blot on our history, which is slavery, and that emancipation is something that we should all celebrate. I did vote for it,” said Senator Paul.

However, Paul expressing some concerns about the notion of the holiday.

“Some people calling it an independence day. I don’t think there should be an independence day for one race and another for the other. I think really, we ought to try to unite on things. But celebrating emancipation, I think is a good idea,” said Paul.

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie was one of the fourteen in the U.S. House to vote against the bill and said, “naming this day ‘national independence day’ will create confusion and push Americans to pick one of those two days as their independence day.”

The local NAACP chapter says it’s not about different races, but rather celebrating together.

“It’s a celebration for everyone. And for him to try to separate it and say that it’s only for black people, or one race is really demeaning to what the holiday is,” said Ryan Dearbone, President of Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP.

Meanwhile, the anti-lynching bill that was in Congress last year was stalled as Paul said it was too broad and could define minor assaults as lynching.

“We’ve been working with the authors of it on language. And what we want to make sure is that we don’t create a crime, that someone could yell at someone slap somebody or push somebody, and that that would be considered lynching,” said Paul. “What the bill is doing is creating a new crime called conspiracy to Lynch.”

Dearbone, on behalf of the NAACP, says he disagrees with Paul.

“There is nothing symbolic about this and if he thinks that there is something symbolic about this, I would invite him to talk to some of those families who’ve had to deal with lynchings in their history,” said Dearbone.

The bill was renamed for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The House of Representatives passed the bill in a 410-4 vote last February.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.