Advertisement

St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out!

Tickets are sold out for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.
Tickets are sold out for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.(St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All 7,000 tickets are sold out for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home! This was the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.

This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

Thank you to our sponsors, Sweets Design Build, Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment, Houchens Industries and Bowling Green Home Furnishings.

For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
The Warren County Humane Society is asking for donations after a dog was stabbed
Humane Society rescues dog after being found stabbed alongside puppies
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

Latest News

5 year old boy
5 Year Old Cancer Survivor Named Junior Sheriff
Bill
Bill Enrollment for Juneteenth National Independence Day Act
Hot Yoga
Hot Yoga Gives Back to the Community
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul says his family has received threats