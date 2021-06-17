St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All 7,000 tickets are sold out for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home! This was the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.

This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

Thank you to our sponsors, Sweets Design Build, Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment, Houchens Industries and Bowling Green Home Furnishings.

For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.