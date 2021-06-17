Temps on the rise going towards the end of the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After another pleasant day in south-central Kentucky on Wednesday, we go into Thursday with humidity beginning to slowly rise along with temperatures - but the sunshine continues!

We feel the heat going into the end of the week - but temps will be near normal on the weekend! (WBKO)

High pressure is centered over central Appalachia and continues to influence our weather with dry, comfortable weather! Thursday will see temperatures slightly warmer compared to Wednesday with winds begin to shift more out of the south and east with continued sunshine. Afternoon highs for Thursday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with a few low 90s. By Friday morning, lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s as clouds slowly begin to build into the region along with slightly more humid conditions. During the day Friday, highs will soar into the low 90s as the heat builds in with southwesterly winds, which may be breezy later in the day! With the sunshine in the forecast for most of the week, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen along with other means of protection from the UV rays such as wearing sunglasses, a hat or wearing light-colored clothing.

To our north on Friday evening, a system will be moving through southern Ohio, southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky; this storm system is expected to fall apart as it approaches central Kentucky, but some gusty winds may be felt for folks to the north and east of Bowling Green as the rain goes away. Saturday, Juneteenth, starts off quiet, but more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening with the daytime heating - which will bring high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday, Father’s Day, will have more isolated chances for showers and storms as highs will be similar to Saturday. The scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend into next week. Sunday will also be the longest day of the year with the summer solstice officially occurring at 10:31 p.m. C.D.T. Next week will officially be the first week of summer and indeed it will feel like summer as we start the week off with humidity, mild temperatures and scattered shower and storm chances. For Monday into Tuesday - best keep the umbrella in the car or by the door to be safe! By Tuesday evening into Wednesday, unseasonably cool air moves in along with drier air, which will be brief as more unsettled weather returns late week with temperatures staying below normal for the first full weekend of summer!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 92. Low 70. Winds SW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Very warm. High 89. Low 70. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 101 (1936, 1918)

Record Low Today: 45 (1917)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

UV Index: Very High (10 - Burn time if unprotected: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.4 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (3607 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+2.91″)

