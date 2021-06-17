View From The Hill: Longtime WKU Spokesperson reflects on his career

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 120 employees at Western Kentucky University are retiring at the end of this month after taking the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program offered by WKU.

Among them – the university spokesman for more than three decades.

Amy Bingham talks to Bob Skipper about his career in this week’s View from the Hill.

Bob Skipper has been a fixture here at WKU for more than 35 years.

Thanks to social media he’s evolved into a campus personality and calls it a highlight of his career.

“Hi, I’m Bob Skipper.

Or as many of you know me as, Skipper Bob.”

“If there’s the least bit of snow in the forecast they are hollering at me on social media to cancel school.”

“Will someone make sure Skipper Bob gets a Christmas bonus this year, he’s earned it!”

“Even though it’s not my call, I just get to be the messenger.”

“But I knew it couldn’t last. Bob Skipper you lying SOB you!”

“Sometimes the comments were a little caustic. It was all fun”

“Do you know you are going to hell?”

“Most of it was fun.”

“I aint gonna say that one.”

Bob Skipper was hired as a university photographer back in the mid 80′s after a brief stint working as newspaper reporter and photographer.

“Knew at some point there were going to be changes in the university structure and I would have the opportunity to move forward and then take over the entire news operation.”

That role came about fairly quickly and Bob has been guiding university relations ever since.

“One of the things that has kept me here all these years is the fact that this is a second family for me.”

Among his proudest accomplishments – helping coordinate an active shooter training video.

“I think we pulled off a very quality product in a short amount of time with no budget.”

And of course being part of the leadership team during a pandemic.

“We still provided what our students needed while keeping our campus safe.”

But it’s the personal email moniker and the personality behind it he may be remembered for the most.

“Marry me Bob Skipper”

“It’s been a lot of fun. That really is a highlight of my career.

If you’re having fun while you’re accomplishing something, that’s just icing on the cake.”

Bob Skipper also juggled being a volunteer firefighter throughout his career at WKU.

He now plans to devote more time to that as well as to his family which now includes two grandsons.

Jace Lux will take over as university spokesman on July first.

