Bowling Green City Schools accepting nominations for Hall of Honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green City Schools are now accepting nominations for the Bowling Green High School Hall of Honor.

The Hall of Honor was established to “recognize the outstanding character, achievements, and contributions of BGHS graduates.”

The school district defines a distinguished honoree as someone who “demonstrates the district motto of “Excellence Is Worth The Effort” in their professional careers, civic endeavors, and personal relationships.”

Since 1992, Bowling Green High School has inducted 238 honorees to the Hall of Honor.

The district plans to recognize up to four honorees with a day-long celebration in conjunction with Bowling Green High School’s homecoming. The celebration will also be held at the brand new football stadium.

Bowling Green City Schools says they are accepting nominations until August 1.

You can find a link to the nomination here.

