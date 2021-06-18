Heat, humidity return going into the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday got very warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and for Friday, we take it up a notch with more heat and humidity building into the Commonwealth!

If you're going out on the waters, pack the sunscreen, plenty of water and find ways to stay cool as today will be hot and humid in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

During the day Friday, highs will soar into the low 90s as the heat builds in with southwesterly winds, which may be breezy later in the day! Humidity will also be building back in with heat indices, or what if feels like, in the mid-to-upper 90s at times! With the sunshine in the forecast for most of the week, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen along with other means of protection from the UV rays such as wearing sunglasses, a hat or wearing light-colored clothing. And remember to beat the heat, check the back seat; pets, children and elderly should be checked on with these conditions!

To our north on Friday evening, a system will be moving through southern Ohio, southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky; this storm system is expected to fall apart as it approaches central Kentucky, but some gusty winds may be felt for folks to the north and east of Bowling Green as the rain goes away. Saturday, Juneteenth, starts off quiet, but more humid with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday, Father’s Day, will have a mix of sun and clouds with stray showers and storms possible, otherwise dry with highs similar to Saturday. Sunday will also be the longest day of the year with the summer solstice officially occurring at 10:32 p.m. C.D.T. Next week will officially be the first week of summer and indeed it will feel like summer as we start the week off with humidity, mild temperatures and scattered shower and storm chances. For Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon into the evening hours. The showers and storms will continue overnight into early Tuesday as well. Best keep the umbrella in the car or by the door to be safe! Tuesday morning will have a few showers, but will be drying out with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday will have unseasonably cool air moves in along with drier air, which will be brief as more unsettled weather returns late week with temperatures staying below normal for the first full weekend of summer!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 92. Low 70. Winds SW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 91. Low 72. Winds SW at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Stray showers possible. High 90. Low 73. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1931)

Record Low Today: 47 (1903)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

UV Index: Very High (10 - Burn time if unprotected: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.2 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (3694 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+2.76″)

