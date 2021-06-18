Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approves more than $4.7 million for projects across the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,776,432.99 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“As Commissioner of Agriculture, it’s an honor to serve as Chair of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board,” Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Today’s investments show the diversity of Kentucky agriculture and how members of the KADB believe in the importance of supporting many different areas of our community.”

State and County Funded Projects

American Farmland Trust was approved for $550,000 in state funds over two years to continue its Kentucky Commercial Rye Cover Crop Initiative to evaluate the agronomic traits of rye for Kentucky farmers. For more information, contact Scott Franklin at sfranklin@farmland.org or (502) 272-0726.

Burgin Independent Schools was approved for $12,296 in Mercer County funds to build a new high school greenhouse. For more information, contact Travis York at travis.york@burgin.kyschool.us or (859) 748-5282.

Clark County Fiscal Court was approved for $10,000 in Clark County Funds to build a deceased animal compost facility in Winchester. For more information, contact Judge Chris Pace at judgepace@clarkcoky.com or (859) 745-0200.

Continental Refining Company, LLC was approved for up to $500,000 in state and county funds to build a mechanical crush facility in Somerset, Kentucky. For more information, contact Kris Gibson at kgibson@conrefco.com or (606) 679-6301.

Kentucky Fresh Harvest, LLC was approved for $100,000 in state funds as an On-farm Water Management Producer Implemented Project (PIP) to complete construction on a water retention basin. For more information, contact Mitch Lanigan at mlanigan@kyfreshharvest.com or (606) 661-0253.

Kentucky Training Center, LLC was approved for up to $1,000,000 in state and county funds to build six new equine barns at the training center in Lexington, Kentucky. For more information, contact Vince Gabbert at vgabbert@keeneland.com or (859) 288-4167.

Riverview Meat Company, LLC was approved for $250,000 in state funds as a Meat Processing Investment Program Level 4 project to purchase and expand an existing meat processing facility in Cynthiana, Kentucky. For more information, contact Kelly Mulberry at kmulberry@bellsouth.net or (859) 234-0002.

On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program

The On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program provides incentives for Kentucky farm families to increase the energy efficiency of existing equipment or facilities on the farm.

Fifteen On-Farm Energy grants were approved by the board totaling $136,706 to individuals in the following counties:

Barren ($7,388)

Christian (3 at $10,150 each)

Clark ($7,657)

Edmonson ($10,150)

Fayette ($10,150)

Hopkins ($10,150)

Laurel ($10,150)

Lee ($5,252)

Madison ($10,150)

Muhlenberg ($10,150)

Ohio ($10,150)

Wayne ($4,759)

Webster ($10,150)

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Fifteen CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $1,998,711.99:

Allen ($140,000)

Anderson ($130,000)

Gallatin ($25,000)*

Grant ($215,000)*

Henderson ($28,436.99)

Knott ($12,500)

LaRue ($107,000)

Lincoln ($350,000)

Mercer ($34,377)*

Metcalfe ($252,977.52)

Nicholas ($252,000)

Russell ($206,732)

Simpson ($81,688.48)

Washington ($63,000)*

Wayne ($100,000)*

Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.

Three Deceased Farm Animal Removal programs were approved by the board totaling $35,625:

Clark ($15,000)

Mercer ($15,000)

Russell ($5,625)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen Program was approved by the board totaling $23,000:

Washington ($23,000)*

Shared-Use Equipment Program

The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.

Three Shared-Use programs were approved by the board totaling $52,094:

Metcalfe ($19,875)

Metcalfe ($23,719)

Nicholas ($8,500)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (Youth)

The Youth program encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

Eight Youth programs were approved by the board totaling $108,000:

Grant ($10,000)

Grayson ($20,000)

Henderson ($4,000)

Madison ($30,000)

Nicholas ($15,000)

Ohio ($10,000)

Washington ($9,000)*

Wayne ($10,000)

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP, NextGen and Youth and leasing information for Shared-Use programs will be advertised locally.

*Existing programs receiving additional funding.

