KYTC District 3 releases traffic update for June 18 - June 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As you plan your weekend and your week ahead, here are traffic updates to be aware of from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 18 through June 25 are listed below.

All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County continues with additional lane closures during certain days in both directions between the 13 mile marker and the 28 mile marker.

Crews are making progress on repairing the individual spots where disjointed pavement has occurred.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Motorists should expect delays and use caution while traveling in this area.

The entire construction zone on I-65 is from the 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker in both directions. The roadway will remain down to two lanes with additional lane closures taking place on certain nights. There is also a width restriction of 11 feet for the northbound direction in this section. The total width restriction is 20 feet. The width restriction for the southbound direction has been removed. The construction schedule for the week is listed below. Work is weather dependent and could change.

Saturday (June 19)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Sunday (June 20)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will be down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Monday (June 21)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (June 22)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Wednesday (June 23)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Thursday (June 24)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Friday (June 25)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Interstate 165

A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green has started. Motorists have been switched to the new ramp to I-165 northbound and I-165 southbound. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. The current ramps were designed in a cloverleaf formation that serviced the old tollbooth plaza that no longer exist. New ramps will be constructed as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period.

A bridge maintenance project to restore the deck on the bridge near mile marker 23 in the southbound and northbound directions has started. Motorists should expect lane closures a width restriction of 12 feet in the southbound direction. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph.

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Beaver Dam Road in Butler County has started. The project will address the ramps, bridge deck and lighting at the interchange. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2022.

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway

Crews are working on crack sealing from the 0.0 mile marker to the 2.1 mile maker. Work is being done from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as weather allows. The on-ramp to the Louie B. Nunn Expressway from northbound I-65 is expected to be closed for about an hour on Sunday night around 1 a.m.

Allen County

KY 585 Old Franklin Road (mile point 7) - Construction of the new low water crossing on KY 585 at Trammel Creek as begun. The road remains closed at the low water crossing at Trammel Creek. The construction is expected to be completed in about two weeks. The detour of KY 622 and KY 100 remains in place.

KY 100 – Crews will be working on extending culverts, replacing drainage pipes and installing drainage boxes. Motorists should expect flaggers and lane closures from KY 98 to KY 1421.

Barren County

U.S. 31-W Louisville Road (mile point 0.00 to 6.8) - Contractors will continue working on a pavement repair and resurfacing project along Louisville Road beginning at the Edmonson/Barren County Line and extending north to KY 90. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone

Butler County

U.S. 231 (mile point 12) – Crews will be working on a slide a repair near Aberdeen. Lane closures are expected and delays are possible. A temporary traffic signal is expected to be installed. The project is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Logan County

U.S. 431 (mile point 12 to 19) – A preventive maintenance project has started on U.S. 431. Crews are applying micro surfacing to extend the life of the current pavement. Lane closures are still in place and motorists should use caution while in the area.

KY 3519 (mile pint 0 to 2) – Crews will be working on resurfacing and shoulder work. Motorists should expect lane closures. Please slow down while in this area.

Metcalfe County

KY 90 (mile points 6.9 – 11.7) - Contractors will continue working on a pavement repair and resurfacing project along Summer Shade Road beginning at Martin Cemetery Road and extending east to the Metcalfe/Cumberland County Line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

KY 2399 (mile points 0.0 – 2.1) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project has started on A.H. Boston Road/ Cork Gascon Road beginning from U.S. 68 and extending east to KY 80. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

KY 496 (mile points 3.3 – 6.3) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project is expected to start on Subtle Road beginning from Subtle - Garret Creek Road extending north to Phelps Dunham Road. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Simpson County

KY 664 - A project to replace the KY 664 bridge over Sulphur Spring Creek at mile point 4.4 in Simpson County has started. The bridge is closed for approximately six more weeks. A signed detour using KY 383, KY 1008, KY 100 and KY 665 will be in place.

Todd County

KY 104 (mile point 10 to 14) - Paving has been completed, but lane closures are possible for shoulder week. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

KY 508 (mile point 0 to 5) - Crews are working on drainage repairs. Lane closures are possible. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Warren County

U.S. 68X Kentucky and Adams Street – A project to rehabilitate and resurface Kentucky and Adams Street is finishing up. Crews are expected to finish the project this week if the weather allows crews to work. Much of the project area has already been resurfaced and striped.

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A preventative maintenance project continues from Memphis Junction Road to Story Avenue. Lanes closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as weather allows the crews to work. Crews will continue paving and are expected to be done next week.

U.S. 231 Scottsville Road (mile points 3 – 6) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project to address multiple intersections on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in the Alvaton corridor continues. Some intersections will be reconstruction as Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections. Other intersections will see other improvements. Lane closures and reduced speed limit to 55 mph should be expected. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

U.S. 68 Glasgow Road (mile points 20 – 28) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project has started between the I-65 overpass to the Barren County line. There are five spots along with corridor that will have shoulder improvements and slope improvements to improve safety in this section. Lane closures can be expected between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in this section. The project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

KY 234 – Slope work and shoulder widening from Hunts Lane to the Allen County line continues. Lane closures are expected. Please slow down and use caution.

U.S. 231 Scottsville Road - Work on a project to improve the U.S. 231 Scottsville corridor between the Greenwood Mall entrance at Bryant Way and KY 884 Three Springs Road is expected to continue. Lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. are possible in this section. Motorists should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road from the Greenwood Mall entrance to Cave Mill Road. The project will add turn lanes on Cave Mill Road and on Scottsville Road to Cave Mill Road. The entire project is expected to be completed later this summer.

