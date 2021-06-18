Advertisement

Lady Raiders are celebrated as they head back to the softball state tournament

By Jeff Lightsy
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders were celebrated as they head back to Lexington for the Elite Eight at the softball state tournament. And for a special team you need a special celebration and that is exactly what took place On Thursday for Coach Philip McKinney and his team.

This is the fourth Warren East team to make it to the state tournament since 2015. For most of the season many did not believe this years Lady Raiders would actually make it to state, but they were able to shock every one and now find themselves in the Elite Eight.

The Lady Raiders will take on Green County Friday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM cst.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responds to fatal accident
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to fatal accident in Edmonton
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Pilot accused of killing three people convicted

Latest News

Warren Central Dragons
Mark Nelson excited about building up the Warren Central football program
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods shutout in 5-0 loss to Rome Braves
Coach Carver speaks about Warren Central state champions Jaida Tooley and Malik Jefferson
Coach Carver - Warren Central Track & Field
Bowling Green's Turner Buttry against North Oldham 3-5-21.
Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry speaks on EKU commitment and the Purples reloading