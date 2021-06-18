Lady Raiders are celebrated as they head back to the softball state tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders were celebrated as they head back to Lexington for the Elite Eight at the softball state tournament. And for a special team you need a special celebration and that is exactly what took place On Thursday for Coach Philip McKinney and his team.

This is the fourth Warren East team to make it to the state tournament since 2015. For most of the season many did not believe this years Lady Raiders would actually make it to state, but they were able to shock every one and now find themselves in the Elite Eight.

The Lady Raiders will take on Green County Friday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM cst.

