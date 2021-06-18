Many gather at Glasgow’s square for ‘Sip, Shop & Stroll’ event

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds gathered at Glasgow’s Downtown Square Thursday evening for the city’s ‘Sip Shop & Stroll’ event.

“It’s wonderful, it’s such an awesome night for it, and it’s nice to see everybody out and about,” Sonja Coulter from Glasgow said.

82 vendors set up on the square, representing local businesses and organizations around the community. “Anything that Glasgow has, we love to be a part of to meet new people and get our name out and just have fun,” Miranda Birge with Barren County Business Supply said.

The event was designed to show off all the great things the city of Glasgow has to offer downtown.

“It helps to generate revenue for the businesses around the square,” Cherie Vaugh, the treasurer for the Glasgow Downtown Business Association, said. “It helps to get locals interested in shopping around the square and it helps the vendors.”

Organizers held a smaller scaled Shop Sip and Stroll event back in 2019, they hope to do it even bigger next year and maybe make it a monthly event.

“It’s great to see that Glasgow we’re all coming together everything’s up and going,” Andrea Sewell who was attending the event said.

The Glasgow Downtown Business Association is celebrating a successful turnout for one of the first larger-scale events since the pandemic started to wind down.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout of the number of vendors that we have and it looks like the crowd is also a great turnout,” Vaughn said.

