Mark Nelson excited about building up the Warren Central football program

By Jeff Lightsy
Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons have not won a football game since 2015, but there is hope in the air. Newly named head coach Mark Nelson comes to the program with over 30 years of coaching experience including stops at Greenwood and South Warren.

Coach Nelson has put together a staff that has a mix of youth and years of coaching experience. He understands that this is not an overnight process, but there is a ton of talented athletes at Warren Central.

