New park in the works for Glasgow would have farmer’s market, splash pad

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been about two years in the making, put on pause for a bit because of the pandemic. However, now, plans are back in the works to build a new large gathering space in Glasgow.

“We’ll have a farmers market pavilion for Bounty of The Barrens. Bounty of the Barrens has been looking for a permanent home for like 10 to 12 years,” Wes Simpson, the chairman of the Downtown Park Steering Committee, said.

A new playground, splash pad, and amphitheater bowl would also be included in the project. “All these things kind of working around to create a place where you can gather, where parents can watch their kids play on the playground, but maybe mom goes to the farmers market, and there’s music going on.,” Simpson described.

At Monday’s city council meeting, a motion to move forward with a design and build approach was approved to get the project started.

“Doing a design-build request for proposals makes it a little bit less expensive on the front end, we don’t have to bring in an engineer and design everything, then put it out to bid,” Simpson explained.

So far the park steering committee has received a lot of support for this new park, gaining traction online. They have raised more than $800,000 in private, pledged to fund. These donors are willing to meet the city halfway when it comes to making the park happen.

After receiving bids for the project, the committee will present the final cost to the city council at the beginning of August.

