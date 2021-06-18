Over $500,000 awarded to six Kentucky counties for road projects, maintenance costs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman today announced that up to $502,497 in grant funding has been awarded to six counties for rubber-modified asphalt projects utilizing waste tires.

“This funding speaks to our administration’s commitment to invest in Kentucky infrastructure and become even better stewards of our environment,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will reduce maintenance costs and road noise, helping tax dollars go further and improving quality of life in these communities.”

Counties receiving grants include: Allen ($115,425), Grayson ($98,947), Hardin ($67,500), Henderson ($27,016), Muhlenberg ($105,720) and Marshall ($87,889).

The grant funding will be used for the application of chip seal or asphalt overlay to county or metro government roads. Chip seal is a pavement surface treatment that combines one or more layers of liquid asphalt with one or more layers of fine aggregate. Asphalt overlay consists of a new layer of asphalt applied over an existing road surface.

“Whether it is responsibly using waste tires or putting funding into aging drinking water facilities, we are constantly working to build a better Kentucky,” Cabinet Secretary Goodman said.

Roads being surfaced include: New Buck Creek Road, Allen County; Sulfur Wells Road, Grayson County; Smith Mill Road, Hardin County; Old Corydon Road, Henderson County; Dusty Trail, Marshall County; and Cleaton Road, Muhlenberg County. Selected roads have road culverts, shoulders and bases in good condition with minimal repairs needed.

The cabinet accepts applications for rubber-modified asphalt grants during March and April. Successful projects see a cost-effective, performance-enhancing additive for county paving projects and improve end-use markets for recycled tires.

The money for these projects comes from the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, which receives $2 from every new tire sold in the commonwealth.

“We are pleased to offer these grants to Kentucky counties,” said Division of Waste Management Director, Tammi Hudson. “We believe rubber-modified asphalt can provide several benefits, including promoting a cost-effective, performance-enhancing additive for county paving projects, and improving end-use markets for recycled tires which can lead to better waste tire management across the commonwealth.”

The cabinet will be performing testing and long-term monitoring to assess the effectiveness of rubber-modified asphalt in Kentucky. As a condition of the grant funding, counties agree to pay for the application of conventional chip seal or thin overlay on a road in their county with similar characteristics, to allow for comparison between conventional and rubber-modified asphalt.

This grants continue a string of strong economic announcements by the Beshear administration. Since the start of 2021, private-sector companies have announced 50 projects in the commonwealth totaling more than $2 billion in new investment and bringing more than 4,000 full-time jobs to the state in the coming years.

In addition, the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan will boost the state’s economy by delivering clean drinking water, building new schools and expanding access to broadband. It allocates $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which will create 14,500 new jobs for Kentuckians and help the commonwealth lead in the post-COVID economy.

