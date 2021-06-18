Advertisement

Overpayment waiver now available for UI claimants in Ky.

By 14 News Staff
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Unemployment insurance claimants who were overpaid benefits in 2020 can now apply for a waiver that may clear them from having to repay those funds.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance mailed notice of determination letters to 14,000 unemployment claimants who were identified as being overpaid between January 27 and December 31, 2020.

According to a press release, the letters inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver. You can apply for the waiver online or by completing an enclosed form.

“I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do,” Governor Beshear said. “Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases, the money they received has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times.”

We’re told claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver and must attest that the overpayment was the result of no fault of their own and that recovery of the funds would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

The agency recommends that claimants use the online option to expedite the process.

