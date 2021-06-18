Advertisement

Paradise Point is open for the summer season

By Kaley Skaggs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A little piece of paradise right here in Kentucky.

When heading to Barren River Lake this summer you’ll likely make a stop at Paradise Point Marketplace for a lakeside treat.

The unique store and restaurant is officially open for the season!

“If you’re young or if you’re a senior there is something here that families can come together and do something they can enjoy,” said Sabrina Erskine, Owner.

A family fun stop that doesn’t just sell treats and fun unique items but also offers up joy to all those who walk into their place.

“To see these families, to see their smiles to hear their laughter absolutely that is the number one thing I am looking forward to,” said Erskine.

Paradise point is open from 10 am to 4 pm Monday- Friday and 8 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday.

