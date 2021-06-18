Advertisement

Philips Respironics announces voluntary CPAP recall

Recall
Recall(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Philips Respironics announced a voluntary recall for continuous and non-continuous ventilators.

This is due to issues relating to the polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam used in these devices.

To find information on the Recall Notice, a complete list of impacted products, and potential health risks, visit philips.com/src-update, or call 1-877-907-7508 and register your CPAP in the recall process.

Your home medical equipment provider will assist where they can during these unfortunate circumstances.

Check the Philips website for updated information.

