Philips Respironics announces voluntary CPAP recall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Philips Respironics announced a voluntary recall for continuous and non-continuous ventilators.

This is due to issues relating to the polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam used in these devices.

To find information on the Recall Notice, a complete list of impacted products, and potential health risks, visit philips.com/src-update, or call 1-877-907-7508 and register your CPAP in the recall process.

Your home medical equipment provider will assist where they can during these unfortunate circumstances.

Check the Philips website for updated information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.