Advertisement

Remains of World War II soldier from Somerset identified

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the remains of a sailor from Kentucky who died in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday in a statement that authorities used DNA as well as dental and anthropological analysis to identify 18-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton of Somerset.

Helton was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941, and capsized, resulting in 429 deaths.

Helton’s remains will be buried July 31 in Burnside, officials said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responds to fatal accident
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to fatal accident in Edmonton
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Authorities say another Kentucky resident has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol...
Another Kentucky man charged in connection with Capitol riot

Latest News

Bowling Green High School
Bowling Green City Schools accepting nominations for Hall of Honor
Shop Local!
Shop Local | Richpond Market and Deli
Beat the heat, check the backseat!!
Heat and humidity return this Friday!
Good News
Good News: Louisville native olympic hopeful