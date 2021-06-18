Sen. Rand Paul says Dr. Anthony Fauci should step down

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an interview with WBKO News, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said the country’s top infectious disease specialist should step down.

Sen. Paul has famously sparred with Dr. Anthony Fauci during Senate committee hearings.

Weeks ago, 3,200 pages of Fauci’s work emails from the early months of the pandemic were released via Freedom of Information Act requests. Based on those emails, we asked Paul his thoughts concerning the origin of COVID-19, and what he believes the National Institutes of Health (NIH) knew about the coronavirus early on. “I think we’ve seen the emails from Dr. Fauci to his assistant saying with alarm, ‘Read this paper from this bat scientist in Wuhan, this is coming out because he’s like, oh, my goodness, we’ve been funding this.’ You know, it’s not that explicit in the email. But that’s the tone of the email is read this, let’s discuss within the hour. So I think he was concerned he’d ever publicly acknowledged that he was concerned. But I think privately he has been concerned and in private, he has had many different opinions than he’s had in public.”

According to his biography, Dr. Fauci was appointed Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984 and has served as an adviser to seven Presidents on domestic and global health issues. Sen. Paul said the doctor has “outworn his usefulness” and his “ability to lead on public health issues.”

“I think by not acknowledging natural immunity, 100 million people in America have had COVID. Naturally, they have immunity, but by not acknowledging that he doesn’t acknowledge that we are at herd immunity. Now in our country, the numbers have plummeted. There’s no reason to be forcing children to be vaccinated at this point. But because Dr. Fauci is refusing to recognize natural immunity, he insists on forcing the vaccine onto children. And I think that’s ignoring the science because he has a political agenda. And we’ve seen that time and time again. So I think it’s time for him to resign, time for him to move on and on into retirement or another job,” said Paul.

