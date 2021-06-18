Advertisement

Staying hot for Juneteenth and Father’s Day!

A great holiday weekend to spend outdoors.
By Raquel Dominguez
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a beautiful end to the work week as a mix of sun and clouds took place this afternoon. We also stayed on the warm side of things as temperatures rose to the low 90s!

We stay hot through tomorrow as temperatures rise to the low 90s!
We stay hot through tomorrow as temperatures rise to the low 90s!(wbko)

Hot and humid conditions will continue into this holiday weekend as we track a high of 91 for Juneteenth! Father’s Day will consist of a mix of sunshine and clouds but we’ll still be hot as daytime highs will flirt with the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the afternoon. We do watch the potential for a stray shower to develop in the afternoon on Sunday but don’t cancel your afternoon plans as it is expected to pass through quickly. Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll in on Monday as breezy conditions set in. This rain drags into Tuesday morning but we dry out by the afternoon. Tuesday will feel much cooler as we track a high of 78! Temperatures warm back up by Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs in the mid to low 80s. Our next shot of rain comes Friday as more scattered showers and thunderstorms move in by the afternoon!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY (JUNETEENTH): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-9

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy, very warm. Widely scat’d t/showers possible. High 90, Low 73, winds S-8

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widely scat’d t/showers likely. High 90, Low 61, winds S-13

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 100 (1931)

Record Low: 47 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (-0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+2.60″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 47 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.2 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3607 Mold Spore Count)

