WKU closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will close Monday in observance of Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday.

“This year, I am asking our campus to close on Monday, June 21, in observance of Juneteenth,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said in a message to campus. “There will be no classes or meetings, and I encourage all of you to separate from your daily routine and reflect on the significance of this day.”

He added that the holiday “should be celebrated by all members of our WKU family as we reflect on the importance of ensuring that the promise of freedom means freedom for all. To that end, WKU will add Juneteenth as an official university holiday to our academic calendar each year.”

