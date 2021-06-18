Advertisement

WKU closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth

Western Kentucky University
Western Kentucky University(WKU)
By Lauren Hanson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will close Monday in observance of Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday.

“This year, I am asking our campus to close on Monday, June 21, in observance of Juneteenth,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said in a message to campus. “There will be no classes or meetings, and I encourage all of you to separate from your daily routine and reflect on the significance of this day.”

He added that the holiday “should be celebrated by all members of our WKU family as we reflect on the importance of ensuring that the promise of freedom means freedom for all. To that end, WKU will add Juneteenth as an official university holiday to our academic calendar each year.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responds to fatal accident
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to fatal accident in Edmonton
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Pilot accused of killing three people convicted

Latest News

Zumba
Zumba and the Zumbathon
If you're going out on the waters, pack the sunscreen, plenty of water and find ways to stay...
Heat, humidity return going into the weekend!
Interview with Sen. Rand Paul
Full Interview: Sen. Rand Paul talks Juneteenth, Anti-lynching bill, COVID, unemployment
Bowling Green High School
Bowling Green City Schools accepting nominations for Hall of Honor