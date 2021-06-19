Advertisement

Charles Booker to speak at BG Freedom Walkers and SOKY Marketplace’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

By Ana Medina
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just a few weeks, we will be celebrating 4th of July also known as Independence Day.

But historically June 19, 1865 commemorates the end of slavery in our country.

June 19 known as Juneteenth to many has officially been declared a federal holiday

In honor of the celebration the BG Freedom Walkers and the SOKY Marketplace will host the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration tomorrow and it is completely free.

Karika Nelson of the BG Freedom Walkers spoke on the event and says, “imagine a family reunion but just in the community with people you don’t know. The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, we provide a platform for community events. But our mission statement is to provide in we promote peace, love, diversity and unity. So we’ll have activities, speakers, law, performances, activities, food.”

The keynote guest speaker is Charles Booker.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the SOKY Marketplace.

