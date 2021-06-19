Doctor and COVID patient celebrate recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than ten months in the hospitals and various facilities, a COVID patient is finally at home recovering.

Johnny Woodard battled COVID-19 among other complications for ten months at the Medical Center. His doctor and medical staff made a promise to him just two weeks into his hospital stay.

“I will never forget the day vividly where he was. Myself, Doctor Hammad, Charissa, and a couple of other healthcare providers were standing around his bed and Doctor Hammad told him, ‘You are not giving up, we’re not giving up on you and when I get you out of here we are taking you for a beer.’ To see this day come to fruition is amazing. So, that’s why it is a bit emotional for everybody because we have been planning this lunch date for some time,” said Tracy Metzger, Medical Center Nurse who cared for Woodard. “This has been a long-standing lunch date so that’s why it is so exciting for us to be here.”

There was a point in his battle, where Johnny or the Medical Staff didn’t know if he would survive.

“I didn’t know, Johnny had many ups and downs. He overcame a lot of battles that we didn’t know if he’d be able to overcome. Johnny hit a pretty rough point probably four months ago in his recovery whenever he was on my unit at the hospital. Just kind of hopeless, wanted to almost give up, which is completely understandable for someone who has been through the battle that he has been,” Metzger said. “To see him and to mostly see him up walking on his own two feet and breathing on his own is a true miracle.”

Dr. Ghayth Hammad, an internal medicine physician at the Medical Center says Johnny’s story is an inspiration to everyone. “Johnny is an inspiration for all of us. He had bad days and good days in the hospital. His brother was there and was like, ‘Man, you’ve got to get better,’ and so I walked in and I said, ‘Johnny when you get better we’re going to go have a beer me and you, man.”

Woodard was admitted to The Medical Center at Bowling Green on November 15, 2020, for COVID-19 Pneumonia and respiratory failure that would ultimately require intubation. After multiple attempts to extubate him were unsuccessful, he eventually required a tracheostomy tube to be placed due to his prolonged use of the mechanical ventilator.

“To see Johnny’s face today has been amazing, to hear his voice. He spent many days on my unit at the Medical Center here in Bowling Green. We became very attached to him and to see him fight hard through this COVID battle that he has, he’s had a ten-month-long battle and he has fought so hard. Many times it was hard for Johnny, he wanted to give up. My staff, our doctors, Doctor Hammad, Charissa, Tara, you know we had to keep pushing Johnny and it is remarkable to see him today and to hear his voice just almost gives me cold chills and to know that he is doing well and back at home means so much to me and my team,” Metzger said.

Due to his critical illness, he developed a large sacral wound that required multiple surgeries and a prolonged hospital stay. He developed tracheal stenosis related to his tracheostomy that complicated the removal of the trach and therefore his discharge to a lower level of care and ultimately home. Finally, he was able to undergo two surgical procedures to help stretch the trachea that allowed him to have the trach removed successfully. Woodard was finally discharged home from his rehab facility on May 14, 2021.

“I’m so grateful, so grateful they took care of me. I thank God for it,” Woodard said.

The medical staff says his personality is contagious and they grew close to him over his stay in the hospital.

“Johnny’s personality is bigger than life,” Metzger said. “He loves to rile up everybody and stir the pot a little bit with our staff and with myself. We had a lot of fun with him, but also at the same time we would joke with him, we would take care of him, we would wipe his tears. He was also a very Godly man in a lot of ways. He would ask us if he was scared or nervous to come to pray with him. He relied heavily on his faith, his family, and his healthcare team all at the same time.”

“He wanted to beat COVID, he did and he did not want to settle for anything but excellence. In all honesty, we are so lucky that we work in a facility that we are able to provide excellent care to our patients,” Dr. Hammad said. “This is a prime example of what all the staff has done - from the people who clean the rooms to the physicians. It is a wonderful day. We love Johnny. This is a moment that is priceless because of Johnny. We get to have the beers together, that’s what matters.”

