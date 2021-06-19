Advertisement

Doctors warn that cicadas could be harmful to your dog

By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They’re noisy, pesky, and are totally into invading your personal space, and now added to the list that cicadas are making some dogs sick.

“She’s completely fascinated by cicadas. She’ll find them. She eats them. She eats a lot of them,” Ariel Tillmon said.

Three-year-old Domino is a Siberian Husky. She’s also a cicada eating love bug, a habit her owner Ariel Tillmon said is hard to stop.

“If we are walking and they are kind of like flying around in the air she will get midflight,” Tillmon said.

She added Domino has not gotten sick from her newfound hobby, but over at Clarksville Animal Hospital, Dr. Harold Gough said there is a small group of dogs who are.

“Well, you treat it with drugs to help slow down the spasms and the pain from it. You do an antibiotic to kill out the germs that have been created by that,” Dr. Gough said.

While not all dogs will get sick from eating cicadas, the ones who do normally end up with a bowel blockage which is easily treated if it is caught fast enough.

“Exoskeletons are not digestible. It’s kind of like eating and I always tell people don’t feed your dog’s bones because bones aren’t digestible,” Gough said.

Experts said if you know your dog is prone to getting into things it shouldn’t, you need to keep a close eye on it while cicadas are here.

