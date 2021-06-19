Advertisement

The George Fant Dream Big Camp returns to Bowling Green

George Fant dream big camp 2021
George Fant dream big camp 2021(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second annual George Fant “Dream Big” Camp began today in Bowling Green on the football field of Warren Central high school. Over 200 campers enjoyed a day full of fun and football.

Campers were instructed by football players that varied in experience from high school all the way to the NFL.

George says bringing the camp back in 2021 meant a lot to him and his wife Chastity after not having one in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This is my home I love this place I love Bowling Green and this is something that I have been planning for a while and something that we will continue for years to come,” said George.

Chastity Fant serves as the President of the Dream Big camp and loved the support received by the Bowling Green Community.

“I am so grateful and so thankful,” said Chastity. “The community of Bowling Green has been nothing but amazing to us.”

Day two of the camp will focus on basketball and will see campers hit the hardwood Saturday, June 19. Later that night at Bowling Green Ballpark there will be the first-ever Celebrity Softball game as Team George Fant will face off against Team Courtney Lee.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responds to fatal accident
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to fatal accident in Edmonton
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Pilot accused of killing three people convicted

Latest News

Warren Central Dragons
Mark Nelson excited about building up the Warren Central football program
Warren East softball
Lady Raiders are celebrated as they head back to the softball state tournament
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods shutout in 5-0 loss to Rome Braves
Coach Carver speaks about Warren Central state champions Jaida Tooley and Malik Jefferson
Coach Carver - Warren Central Track & Field