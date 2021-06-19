The George Fant Dream Big Camp returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second annual George Fant “Dream Big” Camp began today in Bowling Green on the football field of Warren Central high school. Over 200 campers enjoyed a day full of fun and football.

Campers were instructed by football players that varied in experience from high school all the way to the NFL.

George says bringing the camp back in 2021 meant a lot to him and his wife Chastity after not having one in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This is my home I love this place I love Bowling Green and this is something that I have been planning for a while and something that we will continue for years to come,” said George.

Chastity Fant serves as the President of the Dream Big camp and loved the support received by the Bowling Green Community.

“I am so grateful and so thankful,” said Chastity. “The community of Bowling Green has been nothing but amazing to us.”

Day two of the camp will focus on basketball and will see campers hit the hardwood Saturday, June 19. Later that night at Bowling Green Ballpark there will be the first-ever Celebrity Softball game as Team George Fant will face off against Team Courtney Lee.

