George Fant recognized as a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and bred in Bowling Green, when you hear the name of George Fant you think outstanding WKU athlete who is now putting Vette City on the map.

Fant is a part of the New York Jets NFL team who continues giving back to Bowling Green any chance he gets, never forgetting where he came from.

“Really means a lot to me, that I’m, you know, feel like I’ve been chosen to lead, you know, represent Bowling Green, and, you know, just one of the better things I’ve been able to do. I just want to give, you know, the kids and the people in the community someone else to look up to, someone that they can, you know, kind of draw their energy from, and, you know, know that they can make it out of here in some way,” says George Fant, New York Jets player.

Tyreon Clark of the Boys to Men Leadership Group in Bowling Green has known Fant for quite some time, “I’m so, so proud of George and all of the things that he’s done. I mean, the dream big just thought is, is he’s walking in, in a living testimony to the kids in our community that you just don’t have to play basketball, you can play basketball, through college and go play football, you can become any anything that you want to be.

Those who have known George for years speak so highly of the work he has done.

“Just to see George grow from, you know, the days where we used to shoot a basketball at Parker Bennett Community Center, and just to kind of see him and his friends, and everybody just kind of come to this point of success. I mean, I’m just very, very grateful that we’ve been blessed to do what we’re doing,” says Clark.

Fant is proud of the community he gets to represent on a national scale and is also grateful for his supporters in Bowling Green.

“Just the people in the community always, you know, kind of look out for myself, my wife, and my family in general. So just to leave here, and then, you know, I look at it all the time, when I’m in my locker and it just says, you know, my name and, and where I’m from, and my college and it’s all just that it just represents Bowling Green,” says Fant.

On Saturday, June 19, the Fant Foundation and the Boys to Men Leadership Group of Bowling Green will host the George Fant Celebrity Softball Game the proceeds from the game will benefit both organizations.

“George Fant had reached out a while back and talked about collaborating with my organization. So he put together a celebrity softball game, with an amazing roster of people that he had come out or that are coming to our community. I think George really wants to see our community come together. And not just for this event. But I know George George is looking to do things year-round to impact families and the use of our community. So the celebrity softball game is just a small highlight of some of the amazing work that George is already doing and the amazing work that he plans to do,” added Clark.

Clark sends a message to Fant, “George, you said you were going to do this, and we’re doing it in our community and we’re gonna continue to do it. Day in, day out, month in, month out the year in year out, you know, this, this community is our community and I encourage anybody to do what you’re doing and let’s, let’s invite the community back and let’s continue to do the great work that we’re doing together.”

Fant adds, “Thank you guys so much for nominating me for the hometown hero. It really means a lot to me. You know, I love, I love Bowling Green. I love the people here.”

Gates will open at 6:00 PM and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fant Foundation and Boys to Men Leadership Group of Bowling Green.

Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901- 2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

