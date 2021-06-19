Advertisement

George Fant’s Dream Big Camp includes financial wellness seminar

Financial Wellness Seminar Presented by U.S. Bank
Financial Wellness Seminar Presented by U.S. Bank(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - George Fant’s Dream Big Camp is taking place over the weekend at Warren Central High School. The Fant Foundation paired with U.S. Bank to host a financial wellness seminar as part of the event.

“George and Chastity Fant asked us if we would be willing to reach out to the participants, specifically the guardians and the parents of the campers, to try to help with financial awareness and financial literacy,” U.S. Bank Regional President Craig Browning said.

The seminar will be held be on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warren Central’s auditorium. “Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn about financing, saving money, building a budget, raising your credit score and avoiding fraud!” George Fant said in a Facebook post.

Browning said he is excited to be able to participate in this unique opportunity. During the pandemic, U.S. Bank hosted some virtual seminars, but this marks the return of an in-person event.

“To be able to bring a group of folks in finally, and have a great face to face with a couple 100 people, it really feels good to give back and to have that meaningful face to face contact,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redneck Rave
Thousands make their way to Edmonson County for ‘Redneck Rave’
Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responds to fatal accident
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to fatal accident in Edmonton
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Jury: Christian County man guilty of 2015 triple murder
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Pilot accused of killing three people convicted

Latest News

Thunderfest back this year
Thunderfest back this year
Pre-Juneteenth event at Powerhouse Ministries
NAACP, BLAC & Essence of Harmony come together for pre-Juneteenth gospel concert
2nd Annual Juneteeth Freedom Celebration
Charles Booker to speak at BG Freedom Walkers and SOKY Marketplace’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration
Bird found with mysterious illness in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife investigating disease affecting bird population