George Fant’s Dream Big Camp includes financial wellness seminar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - George Fant’s Dream Big Camp is taking place over the weekend at Warren Central High School. The Fant Foundation paired with U.S. Bank to host a financial wellness seminar as part of the event.

“George and Chastity Fant asked us if we would be willing to reach out to the participants, specifically the guardians and the parents of the campers, to try to help with financial awareness and financial literacy,” U.S. Bank Regional President Craig Browning said.

The seminar will be held be on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warren Central’s auditorium. “Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn about financing, saving money, building a budget, raising your credit score and avoiding fraud!” George Fant said in a Facebook post.

Browning said he is excited to be able to participate in this unique opportunity. During the pandemic, U.S. Bank hosted some virtual seminars, but this marks the return of an in-person event.

“To be able to bring a group of folks in finally, and have a great face to face with a couple 100 people, it really feels good to give back and to have that meaningful face to face contact,” he said.

