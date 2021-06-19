NAACP, BLAC & Essence of Harmony come together for pre-Juneteenth gospel concert

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday evening at Powerhouse Ministries, many came together for a pre-Juneteenth celebration.

“In the black community, gospel music, church services, religious affairs are very important,” Danielle Brown, with Black Leaders Advocating for the Community (BLAC), said. “They’re foundational to the community, and so what we wanted to do was host an event that could kind of highlight that in the community as a precursor to what we’re gonna celebrate tomorrow (Saturday).”

June 19 1865 commemorates the end of slavery in America and is now recognized as a national holiday. Brown said it is important to acknowledge and educate all generations about this day as many are still unaware of its significance to the African American community.

“Many of us didn’t learn about Juneteenth and the Emancipation Proclamation, and the actual learning of the freedom until we were well into our adulthood,” Brown explained. “So it’s important that we’re highlighting that now.”

Brown is a part of Essence of Harmony, the musical group that performed at Friday’s event. She said the best way we can educate people about the holiday is to not be afraid to each other questions or even do research.

“I’m sure you can go to the local library and get some materials about Juneteenth. I’m sure that you can ask someone who may know a little bit more about the holiday, just so that you understand it’s not just the day to be off from work, now that it’s a federal holiday, but it really signifies something very pivotal for the black community.”

