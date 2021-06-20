Advertisement

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT
EDEN, N.C. (AP) — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford, 7, was the person who was found in the Dan River.

Another tuber, Teresa Villano, 35, is still missing. The search for her continued on Sunday, including near the Virginia state line, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the child’s body was found after authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. Someone had reported seeing a body in the river near a boat landing in the town of Eden.

The accident occurred Wednesday night when a group of nine people floated down the river on inflatable tubes and went over a dam. Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.

The group went over a dam that’s about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high next to a Duke Energy plant. Boating experts told The News & Record that such low-head dams are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville told The News & Record in Greensboro that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured a portage area where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam’s powerful currents.

___

This story has been corrected to show that The News & Record is based in Greensboro, not Greenville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

