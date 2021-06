BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill.

Glasgow Police posted this photo to their Facebook page with the following message, “Emergency crews are on scene of a large fire located at the Barren County Landfill. Please use caution in this area!”

BREAKING: Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill. Glasgow Police posted this photo to their... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Sunday, June 20, 2021

