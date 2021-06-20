Advertisement

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland near the city’s Juneteenth celebration, though it wasn’t known whether the violence was connected with the event, police said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Lake Merritt, said Oakland Police Department Officer Johnna Watson.

The other five victims, males ages 16 to 27, and a woman in her 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition, she said Saturday night.

Investigators said they were trying to determine a motive for the shooting and identify suspects. Police said two men running from the scene with guns were arrested, but it was unclear if they were responsible for the shooting, the Bay Area News Group reported.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. about a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, where hundreds of people had gathered throughout the day to commemorate June 19, 1865.

That’s when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

Andrew Simpson was jogging near the lake when he heard gunshots.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw a guy with a gun pointing at a car. Everyone started sprinting and screaming,” Simpson told the Bay Area News Group.

Witnesses said some people ran into the water when shots rang out.

“Tonight a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately known whether there was any connection between the shooting and the Juneteenth events.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill.
BREAKING: Officials battling fire at Barren County Landfill
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County

Latest News

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver...
Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Kim’s sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news...
US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools