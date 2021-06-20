Advertisement

UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified

By Brandon Jarrett
Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Bowling Green Police have identified the man shot Sunday afternoon.

Police said 60-year-old Shedrick Johnson, of Bowling Green, was shot in the Patrick Way area and then went to a house in the 1700 block of Highland Way.

Johnson is being treated for his injuries.

Original story follows.

Bowling Green Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Highland Way in Bowling Green just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Ronnie Ward with BGPD, the man was shot on the 1700 block of Highland Way (later clarified to the Patrick Way area) and airlifted to a hospital in Nashville.

Police have not released the victim’s name or current condition.

WBKO News will update this story as more information is released.

