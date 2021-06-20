Showers and thunderstorms roll in Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Father’s day was humid and hot as we tracked daytime highs in the low 90s! Partly cloudy conditions remain this evening but we stay on the dry side of things for now.

Showers and t-storms to develop through tomorrow morning! (wbko)

Tomorrow will be variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. It’ll also be breezy with winds out of the west at 15 mph! The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk for severe weather for Monday. The biggest threat with this system will be gusty winds, but we’ll continue to keep you all updated! The rain rolls out after Tuesday morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and cooler conditions behind the cold front! Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. You’ll need a sweater through Wednesday morning as we track temperatures kicking us off in the mid to upper 50s. Our daytime temperatures increase beyond Tuesday as models read daytime highs in the low 80s by Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in by the end of next week and into the weekend! Daytime highs will flirt with the 80s through Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Widely scat’d t/showers likely. High 88, Low 61, winds W-15

TUESDAY: AM showers. Partly cloudy and cool. High 76, Low 54, winds N-8.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82, Low 61, winds E-7.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (1936)

Record Low: 49 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (-0.61″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+2.30″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.4 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3607 Mold Spore Count)

