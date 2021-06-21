4th of July safety reminders from the Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Don’t let your backyard summer celebrations end with a trip to the emergency room.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average,180 people a day visit an emergency room with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

That’s why the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet’s Division of Fire Prevention encourages families to stay safe by attending firework celebrations that are conducted by licensed professionals.

“As COVID-19 cases decline and capacity limits and mask requirements are lifted, local governments across Kentucky are hosting fireworks celebrations and other activities as a way to celebrate the holiday,” said Rick Rand, commissioner of the Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction. “In addition to safety concerns, it’s important to point out, I think, that part of being a good neighbor is recognizing there are some citizens, and most pets, that do not tolerate loud, unexpected bangs well and fireworks can cause stress and discomfort.”

The following safety practices are recommended when using consumer fireworks:

Consumer fireworks should be clearly marked and come with instructions for safe use – always read and follow directions on the label.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place not accessible for children.

Always have an adult present when handling fireworks and never give fireworks to children, including sparklers which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Always wear safety glasses and light one firework at a time - then move to a safe distance.

Never stand over fireworks while lighting and don’t attempt to relight malfunctioning fireworks.

Never light fireworks in bottles or cans or use them in ways they are not intended.

Never cut or take apart fireworks, and never add ingredients to fireworks.

Keep water handy. Douse fireworks that fizzle with water. Soak leftover items in water to prevent a trash fire.

