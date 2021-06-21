Barren River Area Senior Centers to resume normal operations starting July 6th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Senior Centers, operated by Community Action, will resume normal operations starting on July 6th.

Not long ago, our most vulnerable community in nursing homes and assisted living facilities were forced to isolate with no physical contact with loved ones.

After more than a year without any activities for the seniors in our community, centers in the Barren River Area Development District announced they will resume normal operations starting July 6th.

Following the guidance of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, services will vary by location. However, CDC guidance still requires those core COVID-19 precautions.

Among the continued CDC guidance for nursing homes and assisted living facilities include:

-PPE & sanitation

-masks required for staff and visitors

-monitor patients for symptoms daily

-record cases and vaccines

-test unvaccinated staff members twice a week

With more than 80 percent of Kentuckians over 65 vaccinated, Governor Andy Beshear said it’s now safe to reopen senior centers due to the vaccines.

Detailed information about your center’s activities can be found from your local senior center.

