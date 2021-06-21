Advertisement

Barren River Area Senior Centers to resume normal operations starting July 6th

By Allie Hennard
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Senior Centers, operated by Community Action, will resume normal operations starting on July 6th.

Not long ago, our most vulnerable community in nursing homes and assisted living facilities were forced to isolate with no physical contact with loved ones.

After more than a year without any activities for the seniors in our community, centers in the Barren River Area Development District announced they will resume normal operations starting July 6th.

Following the guidance of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, services will vary by location. However, CDC guidance still requires those core COVID-19 precautions.

Among the continued CDC guidance for nursing homes and assisted living facilities include:

-PPE & sanitation

-masks required for staff and visitors

-monitor patients for symptoms daily

-record cases and vaccines

-test unvaccinated staff members twice a week

With more than 80 percent of Kentuckians over 65 vaccinated, Governor Andy Beshear said it’s now safe to reopen senior centers due to the vaccines.

Detailed information about your center’s activities can be found from your local senior center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill.
BREAKING: Officials battling fire at Barren County Landfill
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County

Latest News

Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
Fruehauf to Open New Plant In Bowling Green
Fruehauf to Open New Plant In Bowling Green
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Student and family counselor for Bowling Green Independent Schools, Tanner Steelman, says they...
Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
SKYCTC will have admissions and advising staff members available by appointment to make...
SKYCTC to host ‘Pathway to Enrollment’ events for upcoming semester