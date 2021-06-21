Bowling Green’s Batteries Plus Bulbs honored as Senate Small Business of the Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) – Last week, U.S. Senator Rand Paul recognized Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green, as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Dr. Paul entered the following into the Congressional Record:

Mr. PAUL. Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I will recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize a family-owned small business, Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

Since 2004, David Paschall has owned and operated a Batteries Plus Bulbs franchise in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As a young man, David owned and operated a successful service station in Puryear, Tennessee. After meeting his wife, Dorothy, David relocated to Bowling Green in 1988. Dorothy, who was working in Bowling Green at the time, is a Kentucky native and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. Over the next few years, David started working in the batteries industry. When local entrepreneur Steve Sheldon opened a Batteries Plus Bulbs franchise in 1999, David joined his friend as store manager. In 2004, when Steve moved on from the company, David and Dorothy purchased the store.

Today, Batteries Plus Bulbs Bowling Green continues to thrive under David and Dorothy’s leadership. In addition to their original location, they own and operate Batteries Plus Bulbs franchises in Elizabethtown and Somerset, Kentucky, and Clarksville, Tennessee. David and Dorothy’s care and attention to detail are evident in every aspect of their business. Their strong sense of family has built a tight-knight and supportive team, with several long-time employees working over a decade at the store. Customers are regularly greeted by name, and treated according to the golden rule. Finding a solution to a customer’s problem is prioritized over pushing a sale. Notably, Batteries Plus Bulbs Bowling Green is known for its beloved mascot, Morris. A rescued cat, this thirteen-year-old orange tabby delights staff and visitors alike. The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce recognized David’s outstanding work, naming him the 2016 Small Business Person of the Year.

Together with his wife, Dorothy, David gives back to his community. Locally, Batteries Plus Bulbs has sponsored several sports teams and charitable organizations, including the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society. David and Dorothy are active within their local church community, as well. Notably, Dorothy also served as Executive Director of the Barren River Area Development District, and was involved with the Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Like many small businesses, David and his team stepped up to keep their community supplied during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential business, they stayed open and adapted to state guidelines, ensuring all of their employees stayed healthy. Despite the challenges, at the end of 2020, Batteries Plus Bulbs Bowling Green was ranked #25 out of 740 franchises nationwide by the national corporate office.

Batteries Plus Bulbs is a notable example of the endurance and resilience of family-owned businesses. Small businesses like Batteries Plus Bulbs form the heart of towns and cities across Kentucky, regularly stepping up to support their communities. Congratulations to David, Dorothy, and the entire team at Batteries Plus Bulbs Bowling Green. I wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.